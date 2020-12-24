Munnar witnesses heavy tourist inflow

After a hiatus, Munnar is witnessing heavy tourist inflow with most hotels and resorts booked to capacity.
The Christmas/ New Year season, aided by a drop in mercury level, is attracting tourists.
An official at the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in Munnar says there is a spurt in tourist inflow from December 20. Normally, Munnar witnesses a high turnout from December 20 to January 5.
Most hotels and resorts have been fully booked from December 25 to 27. The number of daytime tourists is also on the rise. These are positive trends indicative of normalisation of tourism activities at the hill station, he says.
“The number of vehicles parked on roadsides from Kanthallur to Munnar points to the revival of tourism,” says Tijo a local resident.
Resort managers say tourists from outside the State have also started coming to Munnar. As many as 1,491 people visited the Eravikulam National Park (ENP), the main tourism destination and the natural habitat of Nilgiri Tahr on Thursday. Job J. Neriyamparambil, ENP range officer, says more tourists are expected in the coming days. The day temperature is near 10 degrees Celsius in Munnar while it remains at 15 to 20 degrees Celsius at Marayur and Kanthallur, the main centres of farm tourism.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath