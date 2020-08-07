Kerala Rains | 11 dead, 12 rescued in landslip near Munnar

The Initial reports said that at least 70 persons in the five estate lanes (cluster of workers' quarters) were missing.

As many as 11 people were killed and several feared trapped in a major landslip at the Nayamakkad estate in Pettimudi in Rajamala near Munnar, Idukki district, on Friday.

The State Government has dispatched a 50-member team of the Fire and Rescue Services to the region for stepping up rescue operation which is being hampered by bad weather.



In all, 12 people have been rescued so far.





The State Government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for assistance. While IAF helicopters are available in Thiruvananthapuram, inclement weather in Idukki would create difficulties for helicopters to operate in the region at the moment, defence sources said.



The Southern Air Command (SAC) is awaiting a formal clearance from the Air Headquarters.



One team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) positioned in Thrissur has been sent to the region.



Around 80 people were residing in the 'layams,' but how many were actually present there when the mishap occurred is not clear, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan said.

Mr. Chandrasekharan, quoting revenue officials in Iravikulam, had told reporters that local volunteers had rescued at least three persons from under the fallen hill. He had said more persons could be trapped inside the slush.

The victims were tea plantation workers living in buildings that resemble barracks inside the vast estate owned by Tata Tea Company. He said preliminary information suggested a mass of earth had fallen on the residents while they were sleeping at around 4.30 a.m. The Tata hospital in the plantation was treating several of the families.

Mobile phone connectivity in the remote locality was patchy, the downpour continued to be intense, and the police had set up mobile wireless repeater stations to expand the communication network.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Kottayam on red alert on Friday for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20.4 cm in 24 hours). Red alerts have also been issued for Isukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad for Saturday.