Kerala rains | Idukki, Malappuram and Wayand issued red alerts

The inundated Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 at Ponkuzhi in Wayanad district.

The inundated Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 at Ponkuzhi in Wayanad district.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Red alerts have been issued for the districts of Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad for Friday with continuing heavy rainfall aggravating the flood situation in parts of the State.

All three districts can expect extremely heavy rainfall (above 20.4 cm in 24 hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in Friday morning weather advisory.

Orange alerts have been declared for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. These districts can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.

With the monsoon turning active over Kerala due to the formation of low pressure over Bay of Bengal, the IMD had warned that the State can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday.

