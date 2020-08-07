Rain continues to wreak havoc in Wayanad

A NDRD team from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu rushed for rescue operations

Heavy showers in Kerala's Wayanad district crippled normal life and disrupted road traffic on Friday. Several areas in the hill district received more than 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours and heavy showers were likely to continue for the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The hill district was literally isolated in the morning from the rest of the State after major highways were inundated.

The Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 was inundated at Ponkuzhi on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Due to this, traffic as disrupted on the Palchuram ghat section on the Mananthavadi-Kannur ighway and Kuttiadi ghat road on the Mananthavadi-Kuttiadi State Highway owing to minor mudslides and flood waters.

Two houses were destroyed in a landslip at Mundakkai near Meppadi around 9 a.m. on the day but, no causalities were reported. However a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu is being engaged in flood relief and rescue operations in the area.

As many as 2,348 members of 621 families in various parts of the district were shifted to 49 relief camps in the nearby areas so far, sources added.