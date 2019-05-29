Kevin’s kin flay decision to reinstate sub-inspector

The family of Kevin P. Joseph, a youth who was allegedly abducted and murdered by a gang led by his fiancée’s brother, has come out against the decision of the Kerala Police to reinstate sub-inspector M.S. Shibu in service.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Kevin’s father, Joseph, termed the move as a gross miscarriage of justice.

Disheartening move

“Had this official acted in time, my son’s life could have been saved. Top police officers had promised stringent action against the official. But it seems they are now going back on their word,” said Mr. Joseph.

Later in the day, a team comprising Kevin’s parents, sister, and an uncle left for Thiruvananthapuram to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submit a request seeking to revoke the order.

Aneesh Sebastian, a relative of Kevin who was abducted along with the youth, termed the action disheartening and said all options, including organising protests, would be considered to counter the move.

Mr. Shibu, former station house officer at the Ganghi Nagar police station in Kottayam, was served a termination notice on February 15 following a report submitted by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

An internal probe had found the sub-inspector guilty of deliberately delaying police action despite a complaint lodged by Mr. Joseph.

Inspector General of Police (Kochi Range) Vijay Sakhare, however, decided to reinstate him after taking into account an explanation furnished by the official in response to the notice.

Meanwhile, the final trial in the murder case continued at the principal sessions court here on Wednesday with the court examining the doctor who had treated the eleventh accused Fazal Sherif and the departmental photographer, among others.

During the day, the prosecution also proved the ownership registration details of the three vehicles allegedly used by the accused.

‘Not aware’

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said that he is not aware of the reinstatement of Shibu. Speaking to mediapersons in Thrissur on Wednesday, he said he would check the matter with the Kottayam Superintendent of Police.