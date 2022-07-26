  1. Nehru Trophy | Punnamada, Alappuzha | September 4
  2. Thazhathangadi, Kottayam | September 17
  3. Pulinkunnu, Alappuzha | September 24
  4. Piravom, Ernakulam | October 1
  5. Marine Drive, Ernakulam | October 8
  6. Kottappuram, Thrissur | October 15
  7. Kainakari, Alappuzha | October 22
  8. Karuvatta, Alappuzha | October 29
  9. Pandanadu, Alappuzha | November 5
  10. Kayamkulam, Alappuzha | November 12
  11. Kallada, Kollam | November 19
  12. President’s Trophy | Ashtamudi lake, Kollam | November 26