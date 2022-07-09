Kumarakom to witness roaring oarsmen after two years

The season of boat races to start from mid July

The season of boat races to start from mid July

The pulsating uproars of mighty oarsmen have once again started reverberating around the shorelines of Kumarakom after a two-year-long hiatus.

Just as the monsoon has gathered full steam, the placid water bodies of the village here are once again turning into the practice venue for boat clubs from Kottayam. The scenes of men bringing down their oars in perfect harmony and springing forward, which comes after the pandemic-induced break, has also been ushered in with huge enthusiasm by the locals and outsiders alike.

The teams from Kottayam that are in the fray this time include the Kumarakom Samudra Boat Club, which will row the Anari Chundan, NCDC on Nadubhagom Chundan, Vembanad Boat club on Ayaparambu Pandi Chundan, and Kumarakom Town Boat Club on Jawahar Tayankari Chundan.

Of these, the Anari Chundan has opened a training cap at the Mutherimada river here while the remaining teams, which are currently practicing at Alappuzha in view of the Chambakulam Boat race on July 12, too are slated to hold sessions here in connection with the Nehru Trophy Boat race in September. The practice sessions, which simulate actual race conditions, are held only in the mornings and evenings while the camps also comprise orientation classes to the oarsmen and physical training sessions.

“We are starting off with a five-day camp and about half of our 120-member group are in the age group of 18 to 25 who are making their debut this season,” said Abhilash Thottupram of the Kumarakom Samudra Boat Club. Boat race, as a traditional sport, still drew a huge number of youngsters across the lake-side villages here, he added.

As per estimates, it costs up to ₹70 lakh for each team to train and condition their team ahead of major tournaments such as the Nehru Trophy. The costs are met in the form of donations to the clubs, sponsorships, and prize money of tournaments, among other things.

“The oarsmen, about a quarter of which are from other States, are hired for a daily wage of ₹1,000 per head and have to be provided with food that are high on protein four times a day. Additionally, there are also costs involved on conditioning of the snakeboat ahead of each event,” said Jameskutty Jacob, president of the Boat Club Association, Kerala.