Champakulam Chundan wins Moolam boat race

Traditional boat race season begins in the State

Champakulam Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by members of the Kerala Police Boat Club lifted the Raja Pramukhan Trophy in the Champakulam Moolam boat race held on Tuesday.

Nadubhagom Chundan of the Nadubhagom Boat Club and Karichal Chundan rowed by the Karichal Boat Club bagged second and third prize respectively.

The Moolam boat race, the season opener, was held after a pandemic-induced gap of two years. As such, the excitement was palpable. Thousands of boat race buffs turned up on the banks of the Pampa river making the atmosphere electric.

As usual, prior to the race, representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board visited Champakulam Madathil Temple, Mappilassery family, and Kalloorkad St. Mary's Basilica and performed rituals.

With the Moolam boat race, the traditional boat race season has begun in the State. The State will witness a host of races in various districts in the coming months. The 68th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR), the biggest of all, will be held on September 4.

It will also be the first race of this year's Champions Boat League (CBL). Both the NTBR and the CBL will be held after a gap of two years. The race was last held on August 31, 2019.

The Moolam boat race was inaugurated by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, District Collector Renu Raj and others attended.