Kerala SSLC 10th results 2024: Where to check

May 08, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Kerala Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty is set to declare the results of the SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC examinations for the 2023-24 academic year at 3 p.m. on May 8.

The results will be available on https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

As many as 4.27 lakh students – 2.17 lakh boys and 2.09 lakh girls - appeared for the examinations. A total of 10,863 teachers participated in 70 valuation camps held over 14 days.

Plus Two results on May 9

The Minister will declare the results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations at 3 p.m. on May 9.

The higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The vocational higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kerala.nic.in.

In all, 4.41 lakh students – 2.23 lakh boys and 2.17 lakh girls - appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations. Valuation of answer scripts was held from April 3 to 24. Nearly 25,000 teachers participated in the 77 Plus One and Plus Two valuation camps.

In the vocational segment, 29,300 students appeared for the Plus Two exams – 27,798 in regular and 1,502 in private category. Of these students, 18,297 were boys and 11,003 girls. Nearly 2,200 teachers took part in eight valuation camps.