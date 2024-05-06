GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SSLC results on Wednesday, Plus Two on Thursday

May 06, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will declare the results of the SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC examinations for the 2023-24 academic year at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

This year, the results are being declared 11 days ahead of the date on which they were announced last year.

The results will be available on https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The Minister will declare the results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Last year, the Plus Two results were announced on May 25.

The higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The vocational higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.vhse,kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kerala.nic.in

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.