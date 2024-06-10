GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kerala rains: Yellow alert for eight districts on June 10

Published - June 10, 2024 11:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain for eight districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod — on Monday (June 10).

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday, a shear zone runs roughly between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, rain or thundershowers are most likely in Kerala for the next five days. Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph may prevail along and off the Kerala coast until June 13 and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.