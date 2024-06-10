Kerala rains: Yellow alert for eight districts on June 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain for eight districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod — on Monday (June 10).

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday, a shear zone runs roughly between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, rain or thundershowers are most likely in Kerala for the next five days. Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph may prevail along and off the Kerala coast until June 13 and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.