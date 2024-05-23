GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heavy rains lash Kerala, with Kochi city being the worst hit 

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the State has triggered the current spell of intense rainfall

Published - May 23, 2024 09:49 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen on the Vypeen Island wait anxiously for the rains to end. Weather warnings have been issued in the wake of a depression in the Ba of Bengal and boats have been grounded this week.

Fishermen on the Vypeen Island wait anxiously for the rains to end. Weather warnings have been issued in the wake of a depression in the Ba of Bengal and boats have been grounded this week. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Heavy rains continued to pound Kerala on May 23, inundating densely populated low-lying localities, sending residents scurrying for higher ground and turning roads into shallow lakes. 

Ernakulam district was the worst hit by stormwater inundation, followed by Thrissur.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intense rainfall for the Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts. 

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the State has triggered the current spell of intense rainfall. 

 According to the IMD, this weather phenomenon will likely persist for 48 hours. 

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned fisherfolk against venturing to sea and advised local authorities to brace themselves for sea surges along the State’s 610 km coastline. The KSDMA has counted four rain-related deaths. 

The Health Department has opened a State Control Room to detect and prevent epidemic outbreaks. 

Related Topics

Kerala / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.