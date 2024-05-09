GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala Plus Two results 2024: Where to check

Kerala is set to announce results of Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations 2024 at 3 p.m. on May 9

Updated - May 09, 2024 11:46 am IST

Published - May 09, 2024 11:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala’s Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty is set to announce the Plus Two results at 3 p.m. on May 9. (image for representation)

Kerala’s Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty is set to announce the Plus Two results at 3 p.m. on May 9. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Kerala is set to announce the results of Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations 2024 on May 9. Kerala’s Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will announce the Plus Two results at 3 p.m.

The higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

99.69% pass SSLC examinations, 71,831 secure A+ in all subjects

The vocational higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kerala.nic.in.

In all, 4.41 lakh students – 2.23 lakh boys and 2.17 lakh girls - appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations in 2024. Valuation of answer scripts was held from April 3 to 24. Nearly 25,000 teachers participated in the 77 Plus One and Plus Two valuation camps.

In the vocational segment, 29,300 students appeared for the Plus Two exams – 27,798 in regular and 1,502 in private category. Of these students, 18,297 were boys and 11,003 girls. Nearly 2,200 teachers took part in eight valuation camps.

Results for SSLC Class 10 results 2024 were announced on May 8.

The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in 20024 was 99.69, 0.01 percentage points lower than the record of 99.7% in 2023.

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects was 71,831. This was 3,227 more than the 68,604 in 2023.

Related Topics

Kerala / education / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.