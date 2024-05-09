Kerala is set to announce the results of Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations 2024 on May 9. Kerala’s Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will announce the Plus Two results at 3 p.m.

The higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The vocational higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kerala.nic.in.

In all, 4.41 lakh students – 2.23 lakh boys and 2.17 lakh girls - appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations in 2024. Valuation of answer scripts was held from April 3 to 24. Nearly 25,000 teachers participated in the 77 Plus One and Plus Two valuation camps.

In the vocational segment, 29,300 students appeared for the Plus Two exams – 27,798 in regular and 1,502 in private category. Of these students, 18,297 were boys and 11,003 girls. Nearly 2,200 teachers took part in eight valuation camps.

Results for SSLC Class 10 results 2024 were announced on May 8.

The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in 20024 was 99.69, 0.01 percentage points lower than the record of 99.7% in 2023.

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects was 71,831. This was 3,227 more than the 68,604 in 2023.