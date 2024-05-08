GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

99.69% pass SSLC examinations, 71,831 secure A+ in all subjects

Of the 4,27,153 candidates who appeared for the examinations this year, 4,25,565 become eligible for higher studies. Pass percentage this year is 0.01 percentage points lower than the record of 99.7% last year

Updated - May 08, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Students of the Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School celebrate after the SSLC results were announced, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Students of the Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School celebrate after the SSLC results were announced, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year is 99.69, 0.01 percentage points lower than the record of 99.7% last year.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty announced the results at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects was 71,831. This was 3,227 more than the 68,604 last year.

Of the 4,27,153 candidates who appeared for the SSLC examinations this year, 4,25,565 became eligible for higher studies.

The number of candidates who took the examinations in the private category was 94 in the new scheme and 24 in the old scheme. Of these, 66 and 14, respectively, became eligible for higher studies.

Gulf region

In the Gulf region, of the 533 students who appeared for the examinations, 516 became eligible for higher education – a pass percentage of 96.81. Three of the seven centres registered 100% pass.

In Lakshadweep, of the 285 students who appeared for the examinations, 277 qualified for higher education – a pass percentage of 97.19. Six of the nine centres registered 100% pass.

The number of schools where all candidates became eligible for higher studies decreased this year – to 2,474 from 2,581 last year. The number of such government schools was 892, a decrease of 59 from last year. The number was 1,139 for aided schools, a decrease of 52. In the case of unaided schools, it was 443, up by four from last year.

THSLC exams

In the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) examinations, of the 2,944 students who sat for the examinations, 2,938 became eligible for higher studies, with 534 securing A+ in all subjects.

In the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams, of the 224 students who appeared for the examinations, all qualified for higher studies, and 48 secured full A+.

In the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams, of the eight students who sat for the examinations from two schools, all qualified for higher studies.

Fifty-nine of the 60 students who appeared for the AHSLC (Art High School Leaving Certificate) examinations held at Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, Cheruthuruthy, qualified for higher studies.

Revaluation

Students can submit applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts online from May 9 to 15.

The SAY (Save a Year) exams for regular candidates will be held from May 28 to June 6, and the results published by the second week of June. Candidates can register for a maximum of three subjects in the SAY examinations.

Certificates of students who qualified will be available on DigiLocker from the first week of June.

The Minister said the government was mulling making SSLC examination marklist available within three months of result declaration. At present, the marklist was given two years later, making it difficult for students to produce it for higher education and other purposes. Students and parents had been raising this demand regularly, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.