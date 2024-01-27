GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan gets Z+ security cover

January 27, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a sit-in protest on the roadside at Nilamel in Kollam on January 27, 2024.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a sit-in protest on the roadside at Nilamel in Kollam on January 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

:

The Union Home Ministry has provided a Z-plus category security cordon manned by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers around Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan barely two hours after he attempted to cast Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the centre of an alleged government-sponsored conspiracy to jeopardise his safety.

The Kerala Raj Bhavan posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon’ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan.”

Matters had come to a head with Mr. Khan exiting his car at Nilamel earlier in the day to confront Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who waved black flags at his motorcade.

Mr Khan chided law enforcers at the scene for allegedly conspiring with the students and “abetting their attempt to ambush” his vehicle. He accused Mr. Vijayan of reining in the police to abet the “attackers”.

Mr. Khan also accused Mr. Vijayan of chairing an intrigue to provoke the Governor to take “drastic action” to give political cover to an allegedly moribund government reeling under a crippling financial crisis.

Mr. Khan dramatically perched on a chair under the awning of a roadside teashop for an hour till the police brought him a copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

Mr Khan’s aide-de-camp immediately e-mailed the copy to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs secretary, who ordered CRPF cover for Mr Khan and Raj Bhavan. Mr Khan refused to term the sit-in “an anti-government protest” and called it a “wait” instead.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.