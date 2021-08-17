Keltron provides equipment for INS Vikrant

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) has produced some of the key equipment on the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which underwent successful trials recently. A communication from the public sector company said five key equipment, including those deployed for equipment control speed and direction and measuring ocean depth using sound waves were manufactured by the Thiruvananthapuram Special Products unit of Keltron. The company utilised the technology developed by NPOL in Kochi and C-DAC in Thiruvananthapuram to manufacture the electronic equipment, the communication added.

The communication also said there was much scope for cooperation between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Keltron in the future even as the PSU is unfolding plans to improve production facilities and modernise its units. The defence segment is one of the areas that the company is looking for future growth.