Special medical board to supervise treatment of those injured in Kalamassery explosions

Health Minister visits those admitted to hospitals with injuries

October 29, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
People gather outside at the Zamra convention centre at Kalamassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on October 29, 2023 following a blast.

People gather outside at the Zamra convention centre at Kalamassery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on October 29, 2023 following a blast. | Photo Credit: AP

Health Minister Veena George has said that a special medical board has been constituted to supervise the treatment of those injured in the explosions at Zamra Convention Centre, Kalamassery, on Sunday.

The Minister was speaking to media persons after visiting those admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, with injuries.

She said that those injured would be given the best treatment available and those admitted to private hospitals were being looked after by a team led by the District Collector. The Health Minister had earlier ordered experts in burns treatment and plastic surgeons in Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital to reach Kochi.

52 seeks treatment

According to a government communication, 52 people sought treatment immediately after the blasts. Of these, 30 are still under treatment. Six of those admitted to hospitals are in a serious condition. Eighteen are in intensive care units in various hospitals. Of the seriously injured, three are at the Government Medical College Hospital. One of them sustained more than 50% burns.

The communication said that 37 people sought treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital. Of these, 10 are in intensive care unit. Ten persons have been admitted to pay wards and their burns are not serious. They will be discharged later in the day after completion of the observation period.

Five of the injured have been admitted to Rajagiri, Sunrise and Aster Medcity hospitals. The Minister also visited those under treatment at these hospitals, the communication said.

Helpline

The Health department has set up a helpline at the Ernakulam District Medical Office. The numbers are: 0484-2360802 and 79076 42736.

