Kalamassery blast accused Martin remanded till November 29

Martin informed the court that he would argue his case as the party in person and declined to receive legal aid provided by the State

October 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Martin V.D., the accused in the Kalamassery Convention Centre blasts case, being brought to the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court in Kochi on October 31, 2023.

Martin V.D., the accused in the Kalamassery Convention Centre blasts case, being brought to the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court in Kochi on October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Martin V.D., the sole accused in the Kalamassery Jehovah’s Witnesses convention centre blast case, was on October 31 remanded in judicial custody till November 29.

Martin informed the court that he would argue his case as the party in person and declined to receive legal aid provided by the State. Though a lawyer engaged by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority was present at the court, the accused said he wanted to present his case in his voice.

Honey M. Varghese, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, also asked him whether he had any complaints against the police. The court also informed him that the State was willing to provide him with legal assistance if he had financial constraints to engage a lawyer. However, Martin affirmed that he would argue his case in court.

The police brought the accused to the court by 7 p.m. after completing the day’s investigation. The accused was made to wear a facemask while being presented in the court as the police wanted to protect the identity of the accused for completing the investigation proceedings, including his identification parade.

Also read | Arrest of Kalamassery blast suspect recorded more than 24 hours after his surrender

The accused was remanded to the district jail at Kakkanad on a request from the police. The police may seek the custody of the accused in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the multiple blasts recovered components used by Martin to manufacture the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used for the explosion from the terrace of his house at Athani near the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, on Tuesday.

Three persons, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and over 50 injured in the multiple blasts. The condition of three injured remained extremely critical. Sixteen of those injured continued to remain in intensive care units in various hospitals in Ernakulam district. The total number of the injured receiving treatment in hospitals is 21.

