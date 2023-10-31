HamberMenu
Kerala blasts: Police start evidence collection from house of sole accused

Police seek to ascertain if the accused, Martin V.D., had assembled IEDs used for explosion during Jehovah’s Witnesses gathering in Kalamassery at the terrace of his house at Athani

October 31, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
National Security Guard personnel inspect the blast site at a convention centre in Kalamassery, Kochi, on October 30, 2023.

National Security Guard personnel inspect the blast site at a convention centre in Kalamassery, Kochi, on October 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the multiple explosions at a Jehovah’s Witnesses religious gathering at Kalamassery in Kerala took the sole accused Martin V.D. to his house at Athani near the Cochin international airport, Nedumbassery, for evidence collection on October 31 morning.

The team led by S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner (Kochi City), began the evidence collection process around 10 a.m. The police wanted to ascertain whether the accused had assembled the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used for the explosion at the terrace of the two-storey building.

The building is located within the Chengamanad police stations limits under the Ernakulam Rural police. The building is rented out to a few persons employed at a private firm, while one room has been taken on rent for the safekeeping of equipment used for football training conducted by a retired police official on the adjoining ground.

The police will collect evidence from the tenants on whether the accused was found in any suspicious situation at the house on or before Sunday (October 31, 2023), the day of the blasts. Nearby residents had pointed out that Martin visited the house on October 27 in connection with maintenance works of the building. They said he did not stay in the building at any time.

The accused will be produced before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Kochi by October 31 afternoon. The police had invoked the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the FIR filed in the court.

Three persons, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and over 50 injured in the multiple blasts at the religious gathering in Kalamassery on October 31, 2023. The condition of three injured persons remained extremely critical. Sixteen of those injured continued to remain in intensive care units in various hospitals in Ernakulam district. The total number of the injured receiving treatment in hospitals is 21.

