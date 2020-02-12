Joseph Mar Thoma lauds CM for passing Cemeteries Bill

Society was in grave need of liberation from the horrors created by crippling lives in modern times. Koodathai murders, snakebite death in a classroom, murder of a tribal youth, suicide of an expatriate, and the demolition of apartments at Maradu in Kochi are suggestive of the sad state of affairs in the State, Church of South India (CSI) moderator Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam has said.

He was inaugurating an ecumenical meet at the 125th Maramon Convention at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, on Wednesday.

He said the Christian testimony also was being challenged when a priest who ascended the Madbaha of church required a court order to come down from the sacred place.

The CSI Bishop said spirituality must be above caste and religious considerations or thought and this could be possible through harmony with the fellow people.

Churches’ duty

“Churches have a responsibility to bring spirituality to the outside world and their mission is to fulfil God’s will, not to tire out. Criticisms may arise, insults may come, and we should be able to move forward boldly with strong faith in God,” he said.

The CSI moderator also urged the young generation to seek refuge in God in the face of adversity.

Delivering the presidential address, Joseph Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of Mar Thoma Church, lauded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Assembly for unanimously passing the Kerala Christian Cemeteries (Right to Burial of Corpse) Bill, 2020. Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa delivered a discourse at an evening session.