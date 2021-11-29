Holiday for schools today

The District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district, including professional colleges, on Monday (November 29) in view of heavy rainfall.

The holiday does not apply to examinations and public examinations scheduled for the day, the Collector said.

The district was on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. The District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the Collector, took into account the possibility of heavy rainfall in the district on Sunday night and the heavy rainfall alerts issued in the neighbouring Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu.