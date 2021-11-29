Kerala

Holiday for schools today

The District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district, including professional colleges, on Monday (November 29) in view of heavy rainfall.

The holiday does not apply to examinations and public examinations scheduled for the day, the Collector said.

The district was on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday. The District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the Collector, took into account the possibility of heavy rainfall in the district on Sunday night and the heavy rainfall alerts issued in the neighbouring Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 12:38:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/holiday-for-schools-today/article37743255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY