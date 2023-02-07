HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Health Minister Veena George calls on Oommen Chandy

Health Minister informed the reporters that the private hospital in Nyyatinkara where senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy is admitted had constituted a medical board to decide his treatment modalities.

February 07, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was admitted to a private hospital at Neyyatinkara on Monday after he showed fever and chest infection symptoms, was reported to be stable.

Health Minister Veena George called on the 79-year-old veteran politician at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She told reporters that the hospital had constituted a medical board to decide Mr. Chandy’s treatment modalities.

Treatment controversy

Mr. Chandy’s relatives had raked up a controversy stating that the family denied him treatment. They also sought Mr. Vijayan’s intervention to ensure care for Mr. Chandy.

Ms. George said Mr. Chandy’s son, Chandy Oomen, spoke with Mr. Vijayan.

Mr. Chandy had returned after special treatment in Germany last year and was convalescing at home and at a medical care facility in Bengaluru.

Social media post

However, allegations of denial of medical care prompted Mr. Chandy, who was at pains to speak, to dispel the rumours in social media video-post.

His son and Congress leader, Chandy Oomen, blamed the media for the unfounded rumours. He also explained his father’s illness and treatment on his Facebook account and described the pain the accusation had caused the family and Congress party workers.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.