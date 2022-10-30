Oommen Chandy’s family lashes out at defamation campaign

Amidst reports that the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will soon leave for Germany for treatment, his family on Sunday flayed the alleged attempts to defame them through the social media.

Chandy Oommen, the Congress leader’s son, told the media that baseless allegations suggesting denial of treatment to Mr. Chandy were being levelled against the family. “All we want is to ensure the best available treatment to our father. The misinformation campaign on social media has been so excruciating for the entire family,” he said.

He urged people to desist from circulating rumours about Mr. Chandy and his health condition.