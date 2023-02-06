Oommen Chandy hospitalised

February 06, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was admitted to a private hospital at Neyyattinkara near here on Monday after he showed fever and chest infection symptoms.

The 79-year-old veteran politician had returned from Germany where he had gone for specialised cancer care and was convalescing at his house.

A seemingly wearied Mr. Chandy, who was at pains to speak, was forced to come on social media to dispel rumours that his family denied him treatment.

Mr. Chandy’s medical condition and therapy had come under public scanner after a close relative accused his children and wife of refusing him medical care.

His son and Congress leader Chandy Oommen blamed the media for the “unfounded rumours” and posted his father’s testimony on social media. He also spoke about his father’s illness and treatment on his Facebook account and described the pain the accusation had caused the family.

However, Mr. Oommen’s appeal did not deter some of Mr. Chandy’s relatives from petitioning Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the State’s intervention to give proper care to the veteran leader. They requested Mr. Vijayan to constitute a medical team to evaluate Mr. Chandy’s health.

Mr. Vijayan has reportedly tasked Health Minister Veena George with looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandy’s close compatriot and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony visited him in the company of their old-time colleague and United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan. Mr. Antony said he had discussed the current political situation with Mr. Chandy. Both leaders did not reveal to the media about Mr. Chandy’s condition.