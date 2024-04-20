GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Health department orders intensification of preventive drive against dengue

Source reduction activities will have to be taken up in an intense manner to reduce the incidence of dengue, health officials said.

April 20, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Mosquito sucking blood, little insect on skin. Representational image.

Mosquito sucking blood, little insect on skin. Representational image.

The Health department has directed that as intermittent summer showers seemed to be continuing, preventive and control measures against the possible spread of dengue fever be intensified in cooperation with local self-government bodies.

The directions regarding this were also given at the monthly meeting of State Medical Officers. Pre-monsoon cleaning activities needed to be taken up in a time-bound manner. Special committees will be set up in all districts under the district medical officers to assess the progress of these activities.

Kerala’s annual battle with fever

Source reduction activities will have to be taken up in an intense manner to reduce the incidence of dengue, health officials said.

Coordinated activities of local bodies, other departments and the public to prevent water stagnation in and around homes and offices alone can reduce the incidence of dengue fever. Health workers should intensify preventive measures in areas designated as hotspots for dengue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.