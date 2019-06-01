Kerala

Get-together of victims of Emergency excesses held

In the contemporary Indian context, where neo-fascism is gaining strength, the new generation should be reminded of the history of anti-Emergency struggles, poet Anwar Ali has said.

The Left government has the moral responsibility to include the history of Emergency period in the school syllabus and to recognise those who participated in the agitation against Emergency.

He was addressing a get-together of victims of Emergency excesses from Thrissur, Palakkad, and Ernakulam districts at Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall here on Saturday. P.K. Kittan presided. Around 100 people, including Emergency prisoners and victims of Emergency excesses, recalled their experiences.

A dharna will be held in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on June 26 in connection with 44th anniversary of the Emergency.

