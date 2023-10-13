First batch of Keralites evacuated from Israel to arrive in Kochi on Friday afternoon

October 13, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government said on Friday that the first batch of evacuees from Israel included five Keralites. They were scheduled to arrive at the Kochi International Airport from New Delhi at 2.25 p.m.

Click here to read latest updates on Israel-Hamas war

The Keralites are part of the 212 Indian nationals evacuated from Israel because of the country’s conflict with Hamas, a militant organisation that holds sway in neighbouring Gaza, as part of the Central government’s ongoing rescue operation code-named Operation Ajay.

A press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office identified them as M.C. Achuth, a resident of Kannur, Gopika Shibu, a resident of Kollam, Sishira Mambaram who hails from Malappuram, Radhikesh Ravindran Nair and his wife T.P. Rasith, both Malappuram natives.

The CMO said two other Keralites, Divya Ram, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, and Nila Nanda, a resident of Palakkad, were travelling to India on their own and were expected to arrive in Kerala soon.

The State government has also opened a 24-hour control room to aid Keralites evacuated from Israel at the Kerala House in New Delhi (Control Room number: 011 23747079.)

It has also opened a help desk at the New Delhi International Airport.