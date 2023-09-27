Entertainment tax waiver for World Cup warm-up matches at Greenfield Stadium

September 27, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has directed the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation to waive the entertainment tax for the ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches scheduled to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom.

The entertainment tax, which ranges from 24% to 48% of the ticket price, will be waived. In the previous two international cricket matches here at the stadium, entertainment taxes of 12% to 5% were levied.

Mr. Rajesh said that the decision to waive the entertainment tax was taken following requests from sports enthusiasts. The Kerala Cricket Association had also submitted a request for waiver. He expressed hope that the decision will attract international matches to the stadium.

Four warm-up matches are scheduled to be held at the Greenfield Stadium. The South Africa- Afghanistan match will be held on September 29, South Africa - Netherlands match on September 30, South Africa- New Zealand match on October 2 and the India - Netherlands match on October 3.