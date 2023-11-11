HamberMenu
Cusat authorities suggest widening of road to ease internal vehicular movement

November 11, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have requested the Thrikkakara municipality to widen certain curves along the ring road connecting South Kalamassery and the Thrikkakara Temple ahead of implementing restrictions on vehicular movement through roads criss-crossing the main campus.

A Syndicate decision to regulate movement of private vehicles through the roads from November 1 was kept on hold following opposition by nearby residents. The varsity authorities had proposed the use of ring road by private vehicles as an alternative proposal. However, it was found that a few curves and stretches along ring road required widening to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

Senior varsity officials said they had asked the civic body to carry out the widening work as the road belonged to it. The hurdle could also be cleared by placing slabs over uncovered stormwater drains, they said. Meanwhile, the varsity had initiated steps to construct a compound wall for its main campus as part of efforts to step up campus security and safety of students.

Though the Syndicate decision to regulate traffic was taken following an agreement at a meeting convened by Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, opposition from residents and the area committee of the CPI(M) prompted the authorities to postpone implementation of the proposal.

