Cusat Syndicate to proceed with its decision to step up campus security

October 28, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Syndicate of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has decided to invite tenders for the construction of a compound wall for its main campus in Thrikkakara.

Restrictions on vehicular movement along roads criss-crossing the campus from November 1 will be implemented by addressing the concerns of residents in the area. The lack of a compound wall for long had resulted in law and order issues, including intrusion of anti-social elements into the campus. The Syndicate recalled directions issued by agencies including the National Assessment and Accreditation Council to step up campus security and ensure the safety of students by initiating necessary measures.

From November 1, vehicles without stickers issued by the varsity will not be allowed to park on the campus and hostel compound. Facilities at the gym, student amenity centre, sports arena, and the park will be restricted to varsity employees and students.

The meeting said that the decision to construct the compound wall and implement traffic regulations was taken at a meeting called by Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve earlier. The Syndicate had approved the recommendations made at the meeting. As per the agreement, the university will provide nearly seven cents near Ration Shop Junction and east of the varsity’s ‘F’ type quarters for setting up a park for the public. The varsity will also provide land to construct a parallel road to the existing Pipeline Road. The ownership of both the sites will remain with the varsity.

