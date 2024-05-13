GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBSE class 12 results: Thiruvananthapuram region tops with 99.91% pass percentage

The region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, registered a pass percentage of 99.91 for the second consecutive year, ahead of Vijayawada with 99.04% and Chennai with 98.47%

Updated - May 13, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representation)

(image for representation) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) maintained a comfortable edge over other regions in the CBSE Class XII examinations results.

The region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, registered a pass percentage of 99.91 for the second consecutive year, ahead of Vijayawada with 99.04% and Chennai with 98.47%. The results were declared on May 13 morning.

The overall pass percentage is 87.98, 0.65 percentage points more than that in 2023.

This year, 40% of the questions in the examinations were competency-based. No merit list has been declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition. It has also not awarded first, second, or third divisions. However, merit certificates will be issued to 0.1% of the students who scored highest marks in subjects.

