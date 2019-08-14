Autopsies in Malappuram mosque as humanism triumphs

A mosque near Nilambur in Malappuram district has been converted into an autopsy room. And the bodies reaching there for post-mortem examination are not those of Muslims alone.

Setting yet another example for humanism, the Salafi Juma Masjid at Pothukal threw its doors open to take in the bodies of the victims of the disastrous landslip that took place at Kavalappara on Thursday last. More than 50 people are feared dead in one of the worst landslips that took place in recent memory.

As shifting the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination became tough because of the remoteness and inaccessibility of the region, the mosque authorities offered a portion of the prayer hall and other facilities for performing the post-mortem examinations.

Sans boundaries

“The bodies of Mohammed, Chandran, Saraswati, Chacko and all are brought inside this masjid for post-mortem examination. You won’t find a better example for humanism. The whole world should appreciate this. I salute the masjid officials,” said Parameswaran, attendant from Government Medical College, Manjeri.

Forensic surgeon P.S. Sanjay, who led the post-mortem examination on several bodies, said he was humbled by the humanistic values displayed by the local people of Pothukal.

“Converting a sacred place like a mosque into an autopsy room is a wonderful gesture from this land of communal amity,” Dr. Sanjay said.

The desks and benches used at the madrasa attached to the mosque were put together to make post-mortem tables. The area set apart for wudu or ablutions was used for bathing the bodies. A set of volunteers were engaged in cleaning and bathing the bodies, giving due respect to the victim’s faith.

‘A leveller’

S. Jamaluddin, a local farmer and social worker, said he felt proud of the mosque managers. “Death is a leveller. It knows no religion or caste. It is high time that we rose above communal parochialisms,” said Mr. Jamaluddin.

M. Levis Vaseem, forensic surgeon, was all praise for the mosque managers and the local people. He said the world should see the beneficence and egalitarianism being displayed in a village ravaged by nature.