Attacks at Amboori: two youths arrested

The Vellarada police have arrested two persons involved in the attack on a pastor at Vellarada on Tuesday night.

The accused have been identified as Akhil Lal, 22, and Abin Roy, 19. A 17-year-old youth involved in the incident was produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board.

In yet another instance of violence unleashed by armed goonda gangs, the three youths, armed with weapons, had let loose terror at Amboori on Tuesday night.

Under the influence of drugs, they had attacked a pastor and beat a Consumerfed employee and her husband seriously. The woman and her husband were returning home on their two-wheeler when the youths accosted them near their house and demanded money. When they denied having any money, they were attacked. The pastor who was travelling that way with his son was also attacked when he refused their demand for money.

The pastor was admitted to the Vellarada hospital and later Government Medical College Hospital here.

The youths later threatened another Consumerfed employee and two of them escaped with his motorbike. The third youth was nabbed by the local people as he tried to flee and handed over to the police.