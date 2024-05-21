GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

As authorities dilly-dally, Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar in peril

PCB is yet to act on its earlier inferences that effluents were being discharged in violation of norms through stormwater drains in the industrial area into the river

Published - May 21, 2024 11:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Except for the piecemeal actions that lack teeth, the authorities have failed to initiate concrete steps against fishkill and frequent discolouration of the Periyar along the Eloor-Edayar industrial stretch for long.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB), which is authorised to act against the pollution of the river, has not even acted upon its earlier inferences that effluents were being discharged in violation of norms through stormwater drains in the industrial area into the river.

A report prepared by the PCB in June 2022 had confirmed that illegal discharge of untreated wastewater had taken place through nearly 15 stormwater drains in Edayar. Tests conducted by the PCB had revealed exceeding levels of biological oxygen demand (BOD), a proxy for organic pollution, in samples collected from drains leading to the Periyar.

Ernakulam Collector orders probe into fish kill in Periyar

The PCB and the Department of Irrigation had failed to implement several directives issued by the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal to check pollution of the river, especially along the Edayar industrial stretch.

The SLMC had recommended setting up an inspection bridge similar to the walkway along the Eloor-Edayar industrial stretch of the Periyar for effective surveillance against industrial pollution in 2020. Despite repeated reminders, the project is still in cold storage for want of funds. A proposal by the Irrigation department to set up a dyke wall along the banks of the river in the industrial belt is also pending.

Another mass fish kill in Periyar River in Kerala after suspected effluent release

The SLMC had also expressed doubts over the presence of underground pipes starting from industrial units and ultimately discharging industrial waste illegally into the river through the system. However, no follow-up action was taken by the board or other relevant departments to confirm the inference. The board had also opposed a recommendation by the SLMC to form an independent committee to monitor industries and institutions along the banks of the river, especially at the time of discolouration or fishkill.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.