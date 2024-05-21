Another mass fish kill in Periyar River in Kerala after suspected effluent release

A mass fish kill was reported in the Periyar river on May 20 night following suspected release of effluents from industries in the Eloor-Edayar industrial area in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

Dead fish was found floating on a large-scale on May 21 morning from near the Pathalam bund and downstream. Fishermen involved in cage farming in areas such as Cheranalloor reported loss to the tune of lakhs of rupees. River stretches near the Pathalam bund turned black after shutters of the bund were opened on May 20 following heavy rain.

Purushan Eloor, spokesperson of the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi, said the fish kill was reported along the stretch from Pathalam to Panampukadu near Mulavukad. The release of effluents from the industrial units upstream and downstream of the Pathalam bund had resulted in such a massive fish kill. The illegal discharge of effluents was carried out amidst the heavy rain over the last two days. The year 2024 alone has seen eight fish kills in Periyar. The river turned black over 15 times over the last four months, he alleged.

Pollution Control Board blamed

Mr. Purushan blamed the Kerala State Pollution Control Board for its alleged failure to check the illegal discharge of untreated effluents into the river, despite several such incidents in the past.

Despite repeated pleas and submission of evidence related to the illegal drains used to discharge effluents into the river, no concrete action has been taken by authorities. This has emboldened violators to continue with such illegal activities, he said.

Gratus, a resident of Cheranalloor who has been engaged in cage fish farming over the last four years, said he suffered losses to the tune of ₹15 lakh. “I had deposited ‘kalanji’ and ‘karimeen’ varieties as part of the farming four months ago. The fish were seen gasping for breath from Monday (May 20) night onwards. The water had a blackish-white colour from Monday night, indicating heavy chemical contamination,” he said.

Officials of the Pollution Control Board were not available for comment.