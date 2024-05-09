GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aryavaidyan issues handed over to Malayalam university

Published - May 09, 2024 02:08 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ezhuthachan Study Centre director Anil Chelembra (third from left) accepting a back issue of Aryavaidyan, an Ayurveda research journal, from Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier at Kottakkal on Wednesday.

Ezhuthachan Study Centre director Anil Chelembra (third from left) accepting a back issue of Aryavaidyan, an Ayurveda research journal, from Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier at Kottakkal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Wednesday handed over all the back issues of its prestigious Ayurveda research journal Aryavaidyan to Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University. Arya Vaidya Sala has been publishing the quarterly journal since 1987.

Ezhuthachan Study Centre director Anil Chelembra accepted the journals from Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier.

Arya Vaidya Sala’s Centre for Textual Studies and Publications (CTSP) chief editor K. Murali, chief subeditor K. Devikrishnan, executive editor A. Raghunathan, and deputy manager Vinod were present.

