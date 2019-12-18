Arya Vaidya Sala to host epigraphy show

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will jointly conduct an epigraphy exhibition at Kottakkal from Thursday to Saturday.

The three-day exhibition, displaying epigraphs related to Ayurveda and health systems that existed in ancient and medieval periods of India, will be the first of its kind in the State. It will be held at the

Centre for Medicinal Plants Research (CMPR) at Changuvetty junction.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.K. Warrier said in his invitation that the exhibition would benefit professionals, teachers and students of not only Ayurveda but ancient history and Indian heritage as well.

District Collector Jafar Malik will inaugurate the exhibition. Arya Vaidya Sala chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier will preside over the function.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief editor K.G. Paulose will introduce the theme of the exhibition.

K. Muniratnam Reddy, epigraphy director at the ASI, and M.R. Raghava Varier, Heritage Studies Centre director, will speak about epigraphy and its relevance in modern studies.