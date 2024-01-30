GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for admissions to MBA at NIT-C

January 30, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for admission to two-year full-time MBA programme in 2024-26, conducted by the department of management studies at NIT-Calicut (NIT-C). The department offers a two-year full-time MBA programme with dual specialisations. Students can opt for any two majors among the five specialisations offered in the second year of the MBA. They are finance management, human resource management, operations management, marketing management and business analytics and systems. For details, visit https://dss.nitc.ac.in/somsapp/soms/login.aspx

Related Topics

admission/enrollment / management institutes / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.