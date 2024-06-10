Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Jose Vallur and United Democratic Front (UDF) district chairman M.P. Vincent resigned on June 10 following the untoward incidents that happened in the DCC office recently.

Designated Palakkad MP V.K. Sreekandan has been given temporary charge of Thrissur DCC president.

“The incidents that happened in the DCC office last Friday (June 7) were unfortunate, which diminished party’s image. We are resigning taking the responsibility for the untoward incidents,” said M.P. Vincent after resignation.

They resigned after the district leaders’ meeting held in the DCC office on June 10.

Mr. Vallur and Mr. Vincent earlier met State and national leaders of the party to explain the situation. It is reported that the top leaders asked them to resign from their posts.

Tensions at DCC office

The DCC office witnessed minor tensions between the followers of the DCC president and those who oppose the DCC leadership on June 10 too.

Internal scuffles intensified in the Congress party in Thrissur after the humiliating defeat of UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, who was pushed to the third position.

A section of party workers alleged that the DCC leadership was responsible for the poor performance of Mr. Muraleedharan in the stronghold of the Congress. The Youth Congress came out openly against the DCC leadership. Posters appeared in front of the DCC office blaming Mr. Vallur and former MP T.N. Prathapan for the election defeat.

Earlier, Mr. Muraleedharan himself alleged a lack of coordination of the party leadership during the election campaign.

The situation turned worse last Friday when a group of party workers who support Mr. Vallur attacked DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira, alleging that he was behind the posters against the DCC leadership. Mr. Kuriachira was active in the UDF candidate’s campaign.

Tensions prevailed as more Congress workers came in support of Mr. Kuriachira. Those who supported Mr. Kuriachira and those who supported the DCC president clashed with each other in the DCC office, which prompted the police to file case against 20 Congress leaders, including the Thrissur DCC president.

There were mixed reactions on June 10 about the resignation of the DCC leaders. While some cheered, others emotionally reacted to the resignation.

Supporters of Mr. Vallur protested against the ongoing incidents that pushed for the resignation. They said it was “not fair to blame” Mr. Vallur and Mr. Vincent alone for the defeat in the election.