GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

After group clashes, Thrissur DCC president Jose Vallur and UDF district chairman M.P. Vincent quit

Jose Vallur and M.P. Vincent earlier met State and national leaders of Congress party to explain the situation. It is reported that the top leaders asked them to resign from their posts

Published - June 10, 2024 02:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
The scuffle at the District Congress Committee office in Thrissur on June 7.

The scuffle at the District Congress Committee office in Thrissur on June 7.

Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Jose Vallur and United Democratic Front (UDF) district chairman M.P. Vincent resigned on June 10 following the untoward incidents that happened in the DCC office recently.

Designated Palakkad MP V.K. Sreekandan has been given temporary charge of Thrissur DCC president.

Cases against Thrissur DCC president, 20 others over clashes 

“The incidents that happened in the DCC office last Friday (June 7) were unfortunate, which diminished party’s image. We are resigning taking the responsibility for the untoward incidents,” said M.P. Vincent after resignation.

They resigned after the district leaders’ meeting held in the DCC office on June 10.

Mr. Vallur and Mr. Vincent earlier met State and national leaders of the party to explain the situation. It is reported that the top leaders asked them to resign from their posts.

Tensions at DCC office

The DCC office witnessed minor tensions between the followers of the DCC president and those who oppose the DCC leadership on June 10 too.

UDF leaders scramble to pacify K. Muraleedharan

Internal scuffles intensified in the Congress party in Thrissur after the humiliating defeat of UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, who was pushed to the third position.

A section of party workers alleged that the DCC leadership was responsible for the poor performance of Mr. Muraleedharan in the stronghold of the Congress. The Youth Congress came out openly against the DCC leadership. Posters appeared in front of the DCC office blaming Mr. Vallur and former MP T.N. Prathapan for the election defeat.

Earlier, Mr. Muraleedharan himself alleged a lack of coordination of the party leadership during the election campaign.

The situation turned worse last Friday when a group of party workers who support Mr. Vallur attacked DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira, alleging that he was behind the posters against the DCC leadership. Mr. Kuriachira was active in the UDF candidate’s campaign.

Tensions prevailed as more Congress workers came in support of Mr. Kuriachira. Those who supported Mr. Kuriachira and those who supported the DCC president clashed with each other in the DCC office, which prompted the police to file case against 20 Congress leaders, including the Thrissur DCC president.

There were mixed reactions on June 10 about the resignation of the DCC leaders. While some cheered, others emotionally reacted to the resignation.

Supporters of Mr. Vallur protested against the ongoing incidents that pushed for the resignation. They said it was “not fair to blame” Mr. Vallur and Mr. Vincent alone for the defeat in the election.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.