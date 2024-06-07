GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ruckus in Thrissur DCC office as Muraleedharan’s supporter is attacked 

Published - June 07, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur District Congress committee office witnessed violent incidents on Friday evening.

It all started when DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira, supporter of K. Muraleedharan, was attacked by a group of Congress workers. This led to a clash between Congress workers who supported Muraleedharan and DCC president Jose Vallur.

Alleging that a gang led by DCC president attacked him, Mr. Kuriachira is staging a sit-in in front of the DCC office. He said those who attacked him were still in the office.

Skirmishes started erupting in Thrissur Congress following the defeat of Mr. Muraleedharan in the Lok Sabha election. The United Democratic Front candidate came third in Thrissur, considered a bastion of the Congress..

Posters started appearing against the district leadership soon after the election results were out. Many, including Youth Congress workers, came out openly against the leaders.

Those who supported the DCC president claimed that Mr. Kuriachira was behind the posters. Denying the allegation, Mr. Kuriachira said CCTV visuals should be checked to find out the truth. He spoke to senior leaders. Mr. Kuriachira was active throughout the campaign of Mr. Muraleedharan.

A tense situation is prevailing in the office as more Muraleedharan supporters are reaching the DCC office. Those supporting the DCC president are inside the office. The police have also reached the DCC office in view of the situation.

