GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Cases against Thrissur DCC president, 20 others over clashes 

KPCC seeks report, likely to change DCC leadership in Thrissur

Published - June 08, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against Jose Vallur, president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), and 20 others in connection with a clash at the Thrissur DCC office here on Friday evening.

The case was registered on a complaint by DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira. In his complaint Mr. Kuriachira alleged that a group led by the DCC president had attacked him. However, Mr. Vallur denied the charge. The clash had erupted in the aftermath of the poor performance of UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan, who came third, in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal has asked Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report in two days.

The KPCC leadership is unhappy about the turn of events, which ‘caused more damage to the party than the pathetic failure in the Thrissur constituency.’ Sources said a change was likely in the DCC leadership. Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan is also among the list of probables.

The State leadership is planning to conduct discussions with the supporters of both the DCC leadership and Mr. Muraleedharan. There will also be an effort to pacify the Youth Congress, which had come out openly against the DCC leadership.

With the bypoll for the Alathur Assembly constituency and the local body elections are approaching, the State leadership has asked the workers to be patient. Supporters of Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that DCC leader M.P. Vincent, who kept off from the campaigning for Mr, Muraleedharan, had participated in the electioneering for K.C. Venugopal in Alappuzha.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.