UDF leaders scramble to pacify K. Muraleedharan

Top United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders on Thursday scrambled to mollify veteran Congress leader and political warhorse K. Muraleedharan, who turned a virtual recluse after he suffered a startling defeat in the Thrissur Lok Sabha elections.

Shortly after his defeat, Mr. Muraleedharan announced that he would not contest elections anymore and would temporarily withdraw from public life. Although most Congress leaders know that his statement was meant to pressurise the Central leadership into making some decision to accommodate him suitably, they are also of the view that Mr. Muraleedharan should be rewarded, perhaps by allotting him the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the byelection, if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prefers to retain the Rae Bareli constituency, the second seat from where he won.

A likely hiatus

However, many leaders are rooting for AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad to ensure a secure seat for the Nehru–Gandhi family in south India. Should this occur, Mr. Muraleedharan will have to postpone his plans to contest till the Assembly polls of 2026, resulting in a two-year hiatus from active politics. Despite this, Mr. Muraleedharan is keen on participating in State politics, sources close to him said. IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty too has backed Mr. Muraleedharan and said that his party will not stake claim to the Wayanad seat.

Pockets of influence

To mollify Mr. Muraleedharan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran offered him his own post, which he had reclaimed before the election results were announced, and visited him at his residence in Kozhikode on Thursday. Congress leaders fear that a sulking Mr. Muraleedharan, who has pockets of influence in many parts of the State, could jeopardise the party’s electoral prospects in the local body and Assembly polls in 2025 and 2026.

Party sources said the growing sentiment among Congress leaders towards fielding Mr. Muraleedharan from Wayanad was not out of affection for him but to deftly remove him from the race for the Chief Minister’s post if the Congress-led UDF returns to power in Kerala.

However, all of them agree that Mr. Muraleedharan readily accepted the Central leadership’s decision to shift him from Vadakara to Thrissur to thwart the chances of BJP nominee Suresh Gopi. He finished a distant third behind CPI leader V.S. Sunil Kumar, gaining a lead only in Guruvayur out of the seven Assembly segments in the constituency.

Already his detractors within and outside the party have constructed a narrative that Mr. Muraleedharan finished third wherever he contested to foil the BJP’s possibility of a victory. While being an MP, he contested from Nemom in the 2021 Assembly election, snookering the chances of BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan in a keenly watched triangular battle.

Party leaders say that his candidature in Thrissur had led to the consolidation of the dominant Ezhava-Nair communities against him. The undercurrents were brutally evident when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) coordinated the Hindu communities to avenge the defeat of its Mr. Rajasekharan, its former pracharak, in Nemom.

Previously, a binary of the late Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, following the example of senior leaders like K. Karunakaran and A. K. Antony, used to resolve differences within the party. But now, each Congress leader has their own coterie serving their interests, sources said.