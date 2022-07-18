Abubacker Siddique murder: Another accused arrested from Karnataka

The deceased Abubacker Siddique was abducted and tortured reportedly by a gang from Paivalike in Kasaragod last month. He succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased Abubacker Siddique was abducted and tortured reportedly by a gang from Paivalike in Kasaragod last month. He succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigating the murder case of 32-year-old Abubacker Siddique, a resident of Mugu Sithangoli has arrested one more accused from Karnataka on Monday morning.

According to the police, the accused Abdur Rasheed (28) residing in Manjeswaram police station limit has been arrested from his hide out with the support of Karnataka police. With this, the number of people arrested in the case has increased to six.

Those arrested and remanded included Riyaz Hasan (33) of Udayar, Abdul Razzaq (46) of Uppala, Abu Bakar Siddique (33) of Kunjatur, Abdul Aziz (36) of Udayar and Abdur Rahim (41) of Udayar are in remand.

The police had already issued lookout notices against seven people in connection with the murder. Lookout notices have been issued to the police and airports in the states where the accused are likely to have crossed. It is reported that the main accused in the case have entered the Gulf.

Sources said that information has also been passed on to the Nepal Police because of the possibility that the accuse may try to escape to Gulf through Nepal.

An extensive search is being conducted in collaboration with the police of other states to find the accused who managed to escape after the murder. Separates team were formed and the investigation has been spread in the states of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

District police chief Vaibhav Saxena said that to further curtail the anti-social activities and crimes, which have been reportedly increasing in the areas adjoining the Kasaragod and Karnataka border, a high-level police meeting was conducted between both States recently. Both sides have agreed to improve the coordinate, share informations and to action against those involving in illegal and antisocial activties.

On June 26, Abubakar Siddique was abducted and brutally beaten and tortured to death in a house in Paivalike in connection with hawala financial transactions. Siddique's brother Anwar and cousin Ansar were also brutally beaten and tortured in detention over the incident.