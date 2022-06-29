Two more arrested in connection with Abubacker Siddique’s murder in Kasaragod

One person nabbed from Goa while other from Kasaragod

The police have arrested two key accused in the death of Abubacker Siddique, 32, a native of Seethangoli Mugu in Kasaragod.

Siddique had succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after he was allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted by a 10-member gang over hawala transactions in the Gulf. Two days before his abduction, his brother Anwar and cousin Ansari were allegedly abducted and assaulted.

While three vehicles used by the gang have already been seized, the police have also identified the house at Paivalike where Siddique was reportedly assaulted. The forensic team has collected evidence from the house.

According to District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, while one of the accused was arrested from Goa, the other was nabbed from Kasaragod. However, he did not reveal their names saying that it would hamper the investigation.

Meanwhile, the probe has been extended to Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra to trace the remaining gang members from Paivalike.

Police sources said that the accused had fled to Karnataka as soon as they came to know that Siddique was no more. They have also confirmed that one of the main accused has reached the Gulf. A Red Corner Notice will soon be issued to track anyone who is believed to have reached the Gulf, the police sources said.

Meanwhile, Siddique’s post-mortem report revealed that the death was caused by a head injury after he was brutally assaulted by the gang.