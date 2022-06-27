32-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after abducted by a gang in Kasaragod

Police have apprehended three people and have identified a few others in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man, who was abducted and tortured reportedly by a gang from Paivalike in Kasaragod on Sunday night.

According to the police, the deceased Abubacker Siddique, son of late Abdul Rahman, of Seethangoli Mugu in Kumbala was summoned by a gang to a place after he arrived from Dubai on Sunday and was taken to an undisclosed place. Later that night, he was brought to the hospital in a car reportedly by two members of the gang in Bandiyod. However, his conditions was criticial and before the doctor could treat him, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police investigating the case have received some crucial CCTV footage and also identified some of the people. Three of them have been apprehended and are being questioned in connection with the incident, police said and added that the arrest is yet to be registered.

The car believed to have been driven by the gang that abducted Siddique has also been seized. Police believe that the hawala financial transaction or money laundering could be the reason behind the murder

The incident happened two days after the Siddique's brother Anwar and cousin Ansar were abducted by the group. They too were tortured by the gang in an identified place. Both of them are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Manguluru with serious injuries, police said and added that Kumbala Inspector Pramod and his team have recorded their statement after visiting the Manguluru hospital.

Meanwhile, a case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with Siddique's death based on the statement by his brother. The police have decided to register a murder case after receiving the post-mortem report from Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.