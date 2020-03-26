7,990 under quarantine in Kannur

The number of people under quarantine in homes and hospitals for COVID-19 reached 7,990 in Kannur district on Wednesday.

According to the District Health Department, 81 persons are under observation in hospitals. Currently, 41 persons are in Kannur Government Medical College, 26 persons are in the District Hospital and 14 in the Thalassery General Hospital. So far, 240 samples from the district have been sent for testing, of which 149 have tested negative. Results for 86 cases are yet to be received. In the district so far, 16 persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Wednesday, 257 passengers arriving by four domestic flights were checked at the Kannur airport. Similarly, in the past 24 hours, 496 passengers on 288 vehicles crossing the Kiliyanthara check-post were screened. Likewise, 1,848 teams set up in the district visited 10,296 homes on Wednesday to create awareness, said a release.