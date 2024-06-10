GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

79,044 candidates appear for KEAM exam

Published - June 10, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala’s entrance examination for engineering and pharmacy courses, KEAM, which was held online for the first time, concluded on Monday.

As many as 79,044 candidates appeared for the computer-based test that was conducted across six days from June 5. A total of 1,13,447 students had registered for the examination.

While the engineering entrance examination was held from June 5 to 9, the pharmacy entrance examination was held on Monday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who appreciated the officials responsible for the smooth conduct of the examination, has directed the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) to publish the examination results and commence the admission process at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the CEE has published the answer keys of the examination on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.