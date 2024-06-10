79,044 candidates appear for KEAM exam

Kerala’s entrance examination for engineering and pharmacy courses, KEAM, which was held online for the first time, concluded on Monday.

As many as 79,044 candidates appeared for the computer-based test that was conducted across six days from June 5. A total of 1,13,447 students had registered for the examination.

While the engineering entrance examination was held from June 5 to 9, the pharmacy entrance examination was held on Monday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who appreciated the officials responsible for the smooth conduct of the examination, has directed the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) to publish the examination results and commence the admission process at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the CEE has published the answer keys of the examination on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.