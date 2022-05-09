55,000 business meets hosted at KTM

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

A total of 55,000 business meets were hosted in three days at the 11 th edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) that concluded here on Sunday.

The KTM 2022 software enabled 49,000 online interactions between buyers and sellers, during which time, 6,000 allied one-on-ones also took place, president of the KTM Society, Baby Mathew, said in a press release.

The figure was significantly higher than the previous edition of the mart held in 2018, when buyer-seller meets cumulated close to 30,000. There were 1,500 buyers from 25 States and over 300 from 59 countries.