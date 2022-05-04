31 medals presented at Naval Investiture ceremony

The father of sailor Ramavtar Godara receiving Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak awarded posthumously, from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Harikumar at in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arranagement

KOCHI

At a Naval Investiture ceremony held at the Naval Base here on Wednesday, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Harikumar conferred the gallantry and distinguished awards to recipients.

The Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) was presented to Commanding Officer of INS Kolkata Captain Prashant Handu; ALH pilot Commander Dhanush Menon; Seaking pilot Commander Bipin Panikar; submariner Captain Sunil S. Korti; Diving Officer of INS Kochi Lieutenant Commander R.K. Manu; and marine commando Prahlad, MCA (FD) II for various acts of exceptional bravery.

Sailor Ramavtar Godara, COM I (EW) was posthumously awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak. His father received the honour.

In all, 31 medals were presented at the ceremony.