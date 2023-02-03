HamberMenu
₹2,828.33 crore for public health in Kerala Budget

Balagopal has claimed that the allocation for AB-KASP, the health insurance scheme covering nearly 42 lakh families in Kerala, is ₹74 crore more than what had been set aside in the previous year

February 03, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Patients waiting for their turn at the Noolpuzha Family Health Centre, near Naikatty, in Wayanad. File

Patients waiting for their turn at the Noolpuzha Family Health Centre, near Naikatty, in Wayanad. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Budget 2023-24 speaks about transforming Kerala into global healthcare capital, providing better healthcare services, focussing on health tourism and expanding and modernising existing facilities.

“Navakerala Karma Padhati-2”, which has clubbed Rebuild Kerala Initiative and four Missions — Haritha Keralam, Aardram, LIFE and Vidya Kiranam — together gets an outlay of ₹10 crores in the Budget, while a chunk of the outlay of ₹2,828.33 crore for public health has been consumed by two Central health schemes run with State share — National Health Mission (₹500 cr) and Ayushman Bharat-Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (₹574.5 crore).

Not even half of what was envisaged under Aardam — conversion of primary health centres to family health centres, improvement of district and taluk hospitals and increase in human resources in health — have been executed and without a substantial budgetary allocation, Aardram is being put on the backburner, officials say.

Mr. Balagopal has claimed that the allocation for AB-KASP, the health insurance scheme covering nearly 42 lakh families in the State, is ₹74 crore more than what had been set aside in the previous year.

It is also claimed that the outlay for public health (₹2,828.33 crore) this year is ₹196.5 cr more than that of 2022-23.

The revenue expenditure on health was ₹12,012 crore in 2021-22 , compared to which the Budget allocation had come down to ₹10,144 crore in 2022-23 . In the fiscal 2023-24, the health allocation has further slid to ₹10,101 crore, about ₹43 crore less than last year’s allocation.

